AI reshapes the future of work: who’s safe, who's not?

From warehouse robots to coding copilots, AI is changing the way we work and who gets to work. In this video, we break down how AI is impacting white collar jobs, why entry-level roles are most at risk, and which careers may survive the automation wave. We explore how tools like GPT and image generators are replacing entire departments, why entrepreneurship could be the answer, and how AI is opening doors to solo startups and mid-career reinvention.