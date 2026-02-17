/AI Impact Summit: India Enters Global AI Race, Hosts AI Impact Summit

LOGIN
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 11:15 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 11:15 IST
India has officially entered the global artificial intelligence race by hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026, the first time this prestigious international gathering is being held in a developing country. The summit brings together global tech leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the future of responsible, inclusive, and resilient AI. Big tech companies are betting on India’s AI potential, marking a significant step for the nation in technology leadership and innovation.

