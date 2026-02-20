/AI Impact Summit 2026: What Are Experts Saying at India's AI Summit?

At the February 2026 India AI Impact Summit, global leaders and experts are championing "AI for all" (सर्वजन हिताय, सर्वजन सुखाय) by focusing on building sovereign AI, ensuring inclusive growth for the Global South, and implementing robust regulations against job displacement. Key discussions emphasize developing homegrown infrastructure to reduce reliance on foreign technology, while Reliance Industries pledged ₹10 lakh crore for India's AI ecosystem.