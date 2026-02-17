/AI Impact Summit 2026: 100+ Nations In Talks On Responsible AI Rules

Day 2 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 witnessed high-level ministerial launches, key bilateral meetings, and intense global discussions on responsible artificial intelligence frameworks. With participation from over 100 nations, the summit is emerging as a major platform shaping the future of global AI governance and cooperation. A major focus on the second day was healthcare innovation, with new AI-powered digital health data platforms unveiled to strengthen diagnostics, patient care, and public health systems. Policymakers, tech leaders, and global delegates deliberated on ethical AI, cross-border data governance, and regulatory guardrails to ensure safe and inclusive AI deployment.