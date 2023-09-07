AI-generated song 'Heart on my sleeve' submitted for Grammy consideration

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
An AI-generated collaborative track that mimics the voice of singers - Drake and The Weeknd has been submitted to Grammys consideration. The artist - Ghostwriter - behind the song said that it has been submitted for best rap song of the year.

