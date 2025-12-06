/AI drones are rewriting the rules of war | Russia-Ukraine

From the frontline in Ukraine, AI-powered drones are flying autonomously, penetrating electronic jamming and striking targets, even when pilot control is lost. Both Ukraine and Russia are now deploying AI-assisted UAVs capable of locking on and completing missions even when communications are cut. With no global rules on AI weapons, the race to dominate battlefield technology is accelerating. Experts warn the future of war may soon be decided by algorithms, not armies. We break down how AI drones work, why they're so hard to stop, and what this means for global security.