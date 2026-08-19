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AI can find your location over 87% of the time using just a photo

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:01 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:01 IST
A groundbreaking new artificial intelligence system has demonstrated the ability to pinpoint a user's exact geographical location with over 87% accuracy using nothing more than a single photograph. This alarming development highlights rapid advancements in computer vision, visual geo-localization, and machine learning algorithms that analyze subtle background environmental cues like architecture, vegetation, lighting, and shadow patterns.

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