AI Bionic limb, ready to be used in just one week | New era for prosthetics

Meet the "Hannibal" bionic arm by Cure Bionics — a cutting-edge prosthetic designed to deliver power, precision, and natural grip control. Built with 3D printing and remote fitting, it also integrates mobile games for rehabilitation. With intuitive controls and custom grips, Hannibal empowers users with both functionality and confidence.