Published: Aug 11, 2025, 19:14 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 19:14 IST
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 19:14 IST
AI Bionic limb, ready to be used in just one week | New era for prosthetics
Meet the "Hannibal" bionic arm by Cure Bionics — a cutting-edge prosthetic designed to deliver power, precision, and natural grip control. Built with 3D printing and remote fitting, it also integrates mobile games for rehabilitation. With intuitive controls and custom grips, Hannibal empowers users with both functionality and confidence.