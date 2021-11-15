Ahead of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping's virtual meet, China warns US on Taiwan support

Nov 15, 2021, 04:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid heightened tensions, leaders of the world's two largest leaders Xi Jinping and US prez Joe Biden are set to meet virtually. The most anticipated summit is expected to be one of the most extensive meetings under the Biden administration.
