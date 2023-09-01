Ahead of G20 summit, India's Chief Coordinator Shringla emphasises on global South focus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Ahead of the G20 summit that India will be hosting, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator of India's G20 Presidency, has reiterated New Delhi's steadfast commitment to inclusive global governance and its unwavering support for the Global South. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Shringla articulated India's perspective on the presence of the African Union at the G20 grouping, emphasizing that, "In the realm of global governance, it's imperative that international organizations represent the realities of the 21st century."

