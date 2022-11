Ahead of 17th G20 summit, Indian Envoy to Indonesia Manoj K. Bharti spoke to WION's Diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Bali. He highlighted the close ties between Delhi & Jakarta & how the India diaspora is playing an important role in the southeast Asian country. Indian PM Modi will be Indonesia from 14th to 16th to attend the G20 summit. During this year's G20 summit, India will be handed over the presidency of the grouping.