Agra cyber crackdown: Dummy accounts used to move & layer cyber crime proceeds

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 17:04 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 17:04 IST
Police here have arrested 32 individuals following scores of cyberfraud complaints, claiming losses of approximately ₹300 crore, were filed on an online portal of the central government, they said.

