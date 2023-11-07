AGOA: Some countries seek extension, others expelled

South Africa hosted the African growth and opportunity act (agoa) 20th forum. AGOA is a US trade programme providing eligible sub Saharan African countries with duty free access to the markets in US. President Joe Biden ended the participation of Uganda, Gabon, Niger and the central African Republic in the trade program. Uganda reacted by criticising the move, saying the action was to punish african countries that are resisting the imposition of the west's cultural values.