/After Weeks of Tensions, Trump is Still Talking Tough on Iran

Published: Feb 14, 2026, 17:45 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 17:45 IST
After weeks of escalating tensions in West Asia, Donald Trump continues to maintain a hardline stance on Iran, warning of “very tough” consequences if Tehran fails to agree to US demands on its nuclear programme and regional activities. The rhetoric comes alongside increased US military deployments, including additional warships in the region, signalling rising pressure on Iran even as indirect talks and diplomatic efforts continue to prevent further escalation.