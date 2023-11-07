World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
After Rashmika, Katrina Kaif becomes the latest victim of deepfake
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 07, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Another actor has become a victim of deep fake technology and this time, it is Indian star Katrina Kaif, now a digitally altered video of the actor.
trending now
Israel-Palestine war: Families of hostages wait desperately for loved ones
Peru foreign minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi resigns following US visit controversy
After Rashmika, Katrina Kaif becomes the latest victim of deepfake
Jailed Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
Creme De La Coco: India's sweetmeats get fancy
recommended videos
India's supreme court on Delhi pollution: Odd-even scheme is 'mere optics'
Almost 300,000 women to be given drug to prevent breast cancer
US military personnel data up for sale, sold for 12 cents per person
Israel-Palestine War: Hamas video shows militants firing mortars on Israeli force
UK: Shoppers cut spending to save for Christmas
recommended videos
India's supreme court on Delhi pollution: Odd-even scheme is 'mere optics'
Almost 300,000 women to be given drug to prevent breast cancer
US military personnel data up for sale, sold for 12 cents per person
Israel-Palestine War: Hamas video shows militants firing mortars on Israeli force