After 'baby killer' case, UK PM Rishi Sunak pushes for stricter laws

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
PM Sunak said that "life means life" in a statement that was made public on Saturday. He also said that judges would have to sentence anybody found guilty of severe crimes and murders to mandatory life sentences. The whole-life order (WLO) is regarded as the harshest penalty under English criminal law.

