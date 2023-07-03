After Antony Blinken, Janet Yellen set to visit China

Janet Yellen is set to visit Beijing this week. The US treasury secretary's China visit will mark the second trip by cabinet officials since ties between the world's top two economies deteriorated. Further earlier this year in a statement the Treasury Department said that Yellen is expected to discuss the importance of both Nations to responsibly managing ties. Yellen's planned July 6 to 9 trip comes just weeks after the Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.