After Adani BOMBSHELL, Hindenburg Research TEASES another BIG REPORT

Weeks after targeting Adani Group, Hindenburg has said that it will be releasing a new report soon and promised it to be a 'big one'. "New report soon—another big one," Hindenburg Research wrote on Twitter. However, it did not provide any further details on it. Earlier in January this year, the New York-based firm, run by Nate Anderson, had come up with a report on billionaire Gautam Adani's group. Following this, the market value of Adani Group and companies saw a decline of more than 150 billion in about five weeks.