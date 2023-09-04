African union asks members to triple reliance on renewables

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
African leaders, through the African Union, are taking bold steps to make a powerful commitment to address the global warming crisis. The leaders are all set to sign a declaration on 6th September, at the inaugural Africa climate summit, taking place in Nairobi to present Africa as a solution to the crisis.

