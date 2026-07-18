/African swine fever outbreak puts Nagaland on high alert | Pig movement banned in Kohima

Nagaland's capital, Kohima, has been placed on high alert after fresh cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) were confirmed. Authorities have declared infected and surveillance zones while banning the movement of pigs, piglets, pork, and pig products to contain the outbreak. African Swine Fever is a highly contagious viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs. Although it does not infect humans, it poses a serious threat to the livestock industry and the livelihoods of thousands of pig farmers in Nagaland.