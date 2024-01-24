African leaders vouch for Gazans at a summit in Uganda | World of Africa

On this episode of #WorldOfAfrica with Erik Njoka + African leaders vouch for Gazans at a summit in Uganda, accuse Israel of being immoral + Ibadan residents count losses as a Blast shakes & destroys the town in Nigeria's Oyo State + Entrepreneur in Benin uses waste to power homes, farms + 16yr old Chinese girl summits Africa's tallest mountain, Mt. Kilimanjaro + Comorans displeased with the re-election of Pres. Azali Assoumani