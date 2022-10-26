Africa: Rice production boom in Senegal; dependence on home-grown rice now in focus

Published: Oct 26, 2022
If you are a fan of rice and there isn't enough in your country then we suggest you visit Senegal, it's in plenty there. The West African nation's rice production has sored in recent years as it seeks to reduce dependence on imports.
