Africa, Brazil to ban donkey exports To China
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 02, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
The African Union and Brazil are planning to ban donkey trade with China. Beijing was facing a shortage of donkeys as it is. Now it faces yet another blow to its supply chains.
