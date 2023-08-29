Afghanistan: Taliban stops female students travelling to University of Dubai

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
There is no end to the nightmare for women in the Taliban's latest clampdown against Afghan women. Female students have been barred from leaving the country to study in the UAE. According to reports the Taliban-led regime stopped close to 60 young Afghan women from travelling to Dubai to pursue higher education.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos