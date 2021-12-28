Afghanistan: Taliban returns to old ways, uses bullets to silence protesting women

It has been 135 days since the Taliban took over Kabul. With each passing day, the group is now taking Afghanistan back to the 1990s; rights and liberties of women are being snatched away one at a time but the afghan women are not ready to give up just yet. Their jobs education freedoms rights and all that they enjoyed for the last 20 years this time they have taken the fight into their own hands. Women in Afghanistan have been protesting in close spaces and out on the streets especially in Kabul.