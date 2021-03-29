Afghanistan- Tajikistan to Host 9th Heart of Asia Summit

Mar 29, 2021, 04.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tajikistan will host the ninth edition of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HOA-IP) summit in Dushanbe, the country's capital on Monday. Foreign ministers and delegates from about 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day summit.
