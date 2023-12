The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has sanctioned the trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq for wanting to opt out of the central contract and asking for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in global T20 leagues. The ACB released a statement on Monday (Dec. 25) stating that the players have been reprimanded for "prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan."