Afghanistan floods kill 42 children adding to ongoing misery | WION Climate Tracker

At least 44 people have been killed, 42 among them being children, whereas dozens of others are feared to be missing after heavy floods in Afghanistan. Flash floods hit the capital Kabul, the Maidan Wardak and Ghazni provinces. The flooding brought further misery to the already suffering Afghanistan. In April, the united nation’s humanitarian affairs agency said the South Asian country was facing its third consecutive year of drought, its second year of severe economic hardship and the consequences of decades of war and natural disasters.