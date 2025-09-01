LOGIN
Afghanistan earthquake: Jalalabad shaken by deadly 6.0 quake , at least 622 people dead

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 15:29 IST
Afghanistan: A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jalalabad, Afghanistan, killing 622 people and injuring many others. Watch the video to know more updates on this!

