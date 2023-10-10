Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises over 2,000, to get worse: WHO

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Survivors of the deadly earthquake in Afghanistan were seen wailing in trouble while others struggled to search for loved ones. The deadly 6.2 magnitude earthquake that jolted the Central Asian country resulted in huge casualties leaving many residents homeless.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos