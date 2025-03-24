Afghanistan claims US lifts $10 million bounty on Taliban's Sirajuddin Haqqani
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
The Afghan Interior Ministry says the United States has lifted a $10 million bounty on Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani. The development marks a radical shift for relations between the US and the Taliban government.
