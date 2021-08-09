Afghan cameraman Salim Zalmi's road to settling in US

Aug 09, 2021, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After working in Afghanistan for 9 years with NATO and the USA, the Afghan cameraman Salim Zalmi landed in the United States in 2018 escaping the Taliban's escalating threats to the family. WION brings you Zalmi's journey to the US.
