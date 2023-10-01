Afghan ambassador and senior diplomats leave India to seek asylum

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
The Afghanistan Embassy in this area made the announcement on Saturday night that it will be closing its doors as of October 1. The reason given was a "lack of support from the host government," along with a reduction in staff and resources and a failure to live up to expectations in terms of serving Afghanistan's interests.

