Aero India 2023: 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft F-35 makes debut

The five-day event, with the theme "The runway to a billion opportunities," was launched by PM Modi on Monday at the Yelahanka Air Force Station to highlight India's expanding aerospace and defence capabilities. In keeping with the motto "Make in India, Make for the World," Aero India-2023 will this time place a strong emphasis on showcasing homegrown machinery and innovations as well as establishing alliances with foreign businesses. It was stated that 98 countries, 32 defence ministers, 29 air chiefs, and 73 chief executive officers of international and Indian original equipment manufacturers are expected to participate in this, the largest gathering to date.