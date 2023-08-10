Adverse effect of Niger coup on France’s energy portfolio

The West African nation of Niger gained independence from its former colonial power, France, on the 3rd of August, 1960. But since its independence, it has witnessed five coups, the most recent of which took place on the 26th of July, when the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was toppled by the military, thereby bringing to an end the seventh Republic. On the 28th of July, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, chief of the presidential guard which detained President Bazoum, declared himself to be the de facto head of state of the country. More than a week after President Bazoum's ouster, hundreds of supporters of Niger's military junta and civil society groups gathered in the capital Niamey on Niger's Independence Day to protest foreign interference. Anti-French sentiment has been running high and support for Russia growing stronger by the day in Niger. Increasingly, Niger is emerging as yet another battleground for Russia and Western countries vying for influence in the fight against extremism. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.