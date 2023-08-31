Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO completes rehearsal successfully

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
The ISRO announced on Monday that the launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:50 am on September 2, 2022. The spacecraft will take off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. ISRO has invited citizens "to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota".

