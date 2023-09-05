Aditya-L1 mission: India's maiden solar mission crosses another milestone

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
After the success of Chandrayaan-3 the entire world is tuned into what India is doing in the space sector. India wakes up to another big update this time on its maiden solar mission. The Indian space agency ISRO has successfully completed the second Earthbound manoeuvre of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft.

