Aditya-L1: India successfully launches its first mission to the Sun

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
The ambitious first mission to study the Sun has been launched by the Indian Space Research Organization. The Aditya L1 mission was due to launch on Saturday from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Center and travel for four months to Lagrange Point 1.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos