Aditya L-1: India's sun mission completes fourth manoeuvre orbit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
India's ambitious Sun Mission has achieved yet another milestone. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully completed its fourth Earthbound orbit raising manoeuvre. ISRO took to the social media platform X to confirm the success of the manoeuvre.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos