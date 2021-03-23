Adil Hussain on his new film 'The Illegal', Indian films at Oscars and more

Mar 23, 2021, 06.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
WION caught up with actor Adil Hussain about his new film 'The Illegal' which was in the running in the Best Picture category at the 2021 Oscars before the final nominations were announced.
