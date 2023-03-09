Adidas Profit falls 83% after split with Yeezy

Adidas cut ties with Yeezy in October 2022 after founder Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, posted what the company viewed to be anti-Semitic comments on social media. On 24 February 2023, the two entities reportedly reached a new agreement to sell leftover Yeezy stock worth $500m (£417m). The sportwear giant's full-year operating profits for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 plummeted from just under €2bn in (£1.8bn) in 2021 to €669m (£596m) in 2022, despite sales increasing by 6% to €22.5bn (£20bn) year on year.