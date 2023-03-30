Adam Burakowski, Poland's ambassador to India speaks on the polish role in 'Operation Ganga'

Poland and India have been strengthening their relationship over the years, with trade growing rapidly and high-level meetings held in both countries. This was attested to by Adam Burakowski, Poland's ambassador to India, who leaves India for a new posting after being in the country for more than 5 years. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "During last 5 years, leaders from India visited Poland, high level meeting held in both countries making stronger economic ties". He cited direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai being full as an indication of the growing partnership between the two nations. This is last interview as Poland's ambassador to India as he leaves for his next destination as an ambassador.