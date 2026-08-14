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Actress Shakeela undergoes major neck surgery, blames hours of phone use in bed

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 17:31 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 17:31 IST
South actress Shakeela has shared a serious health scare, revealing she underwent major neck surgery after years of lying sideways in bed for hours, playing phone games and scrolling reels.

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