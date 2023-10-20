Actors' strike against hollywood studios nears 100 days

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Actors on film and television are currently on their 100th day of strike, and there are no immediate prospects that it will end. On October 11, negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the studios came to an abrupt end. The studios argued that the requests made by the actors were excessively costly.

