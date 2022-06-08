Actor Johnny Depp visits Indian restaurant: Actor rejoices Indian cuisine in UK

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was recently spotted at a high and fine dining restaurant Varanasi in Birmingham. He has reportedly paid a bill of over 61,000 dollars at the venue however the restaurant has refused to confirm the details.
