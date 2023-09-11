Actor Chris Evans marries partner Alba Baptista in intimate ceremony

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Actor Chris Evans has reportedly married his girlfriend Alba Baptista in an intimate wedding. The duo seem to have tied the knot in an at-home ceremony over the weekend. The small yet star-studded guest list included Evans's fellow Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

