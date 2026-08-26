/A traditional Japanese mindful eating practice | The return to mindful eating

Discover the transformative power of 'Hara Hachi Bu'—the ancient Confucian and traditional Japanese mindful eating practice that has helped Okinawan populations maintain longevity, vitality, and a healthy relationship with food for centuries. In this video, we explore the science and philosophy behind stopping when you are 80% full, how slowing down your pace resets your natural hunger cues, and simple, actionable steps to bring mindful eating into your daily routine. Say goodbye to mindless snacking and overeating, and learn how a simple shift in awareness can completely transform your health and well-being.