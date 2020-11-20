'A terrible character assassination' on royals - Penny Junor on 'The Crown' Season 4

Nov 20, 2020, 08.00 PM(IST)
Royal biographer Penny Junor on Wednesday (November 18) called the portrayal of Britain's royal family in Season 4 of Netflix television drama "The Crown" "the most terrible character assassination of just about all of them."
