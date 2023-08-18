A new study says vegetable salads can create antibiotic resistance

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Research says that you need to avoid certain salads for antibiotic treatment otherwise it can increase the risk of drug resistance soup bugs in your body. Researchers from the University of Nottingham have now found in their study that certain vegetables have bacteria which has antibiotic-resistance genes. These genes are found in the DNA molecules of bacteria and can be transferred from cell to cell allowing the germs to build up resistance.

