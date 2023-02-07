A look at the int'l aid promised to Turkiye

Many countries have mobilised rapidly to send aid and rescue workers to Turkiye. EU has mobilised 27 search-and-rescue and medical teams. The U.S. is sending two search-and-rescue teams of 79 people each. Vladimir Putin promised to send Russian teams in a telephone call with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. India readied national disaster response force teams comprising personnel with dog squads and equipment. Indian doctors and paramedics with medicines are assisting the work. Germany - home to about three million people of Turkish origin - has promised to mobilise all possible assistance. China is sending $5.9 million in emergency aid to turkey, including rescue and medical teams. The PM of Greece pledged to make 'every force available' to aid Turkiye. Qatar is sending 120 rescue workers to Turkiye, alongside a field hospital, relief aid, tents and winter supplies. The UAE also intends to set up a field hospital in Turkiye. Tokyo is dispatching the Japan disaster relief rescue team to Turkiye.